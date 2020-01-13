Dominicans rank 7th in seeking US residency visa

Santo Domingo.- In the US National Visa Center there are 3,791,773 people who are on the waiting list for a residence visa, of which 146,166 are Dominican, the seventh among the countries that most demand that permit.

“If you or any of your relatives are on that list, we will show you how the deadlines are for those who have the possibility of having their residence approved as soon as possible, and which is the group that is working more slowly,” says Immigration specialist, Roque Leonel Rodríguez, quoted by Listin.

He said says that of those more than 146,000 Dominicans, “the spouses of residents and their minor children, a total of 15,985 who are waiting, are the ones who are most likely to leave. as quickly as possible, because they are working immediately, they don’t have to wait several years.”