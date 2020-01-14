Dominican Republic tourist arrivals fell 4.2% to Nov.

Santo Domingo.- During the first 11 months of 2019, the arrival of tourists fell 4.2% compared to the same period of 2018, or 211,867 fewer tourists, the Central Bank affirmed Mon.

It notes however that the figure was partially offset by the 15.2% jump in the arrival of non-resident Dominicans.

The downward trend in the arrival of tourists continued to be reflected in US (99,361) and Canadian (17,240) visitors, due to the crisis from the death of tourists that affected the country’s tourism during that year and the impact of the global economic slowdown in those sending countries.

According to the report, during that period, 4.9 million non-resident foreigners (tourists) arrived in the country, while on the same date in 2018, more than 5 million non-resident foreigners had visited the country, or 211,867 fewer (4.2%).