Dominican tourism starts 2020 upbeat with 3 fairs

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic starts 2020 upbeat in tourism terms. The country is the guest of honor at the Ferien Messe Wien international events in Vienna, Austria; in Sit Rennes in France and in Sit Nantes (Nantes International Tourism Fair), also in France. All activities will take place in January.

“Dominican Republic is the guest of honor country in Vienna, the city of classical music, the city of cultured music. So, this is a big challenge because we are going to participate for the first time in a country where the Dominican Republic will take all its splendor in all its artistic manifestations,” said the director of Culture of the Ministry of Tourism, Altagracia Corletto de Olmos (Doña Tati).

The Dominican Republic will present in Vienna the maestro Rafael Solano, the vocalist Yleana Reinoso; the saxophonist Sandy Gabriel, the folk dance directed by Oscar Batista and three designers in amber and larimar, horn, bone and jewelry.