Dominicans like hard liquor; cheers says the taxman

Santo Domingo.- The consumption of liters of hard liquor per capita in the Dominican Republic was 6.9 in 2016, the seventh highest in Latin America, with beer being the alcoholic beverage preferred by locals, according to a report from the World Health Organization, published in 2018.

Although the consumption of alcoholic beverages is a public health problem, product of traffic accidents under its effects and the cardiovascular diseases they cause, the opposite is true for the govt. coffers.

It accounted for 4.6% of the total revenue of Internal Taxes (DGII) from January to November 2019 (RD$20.3 billion) from the selective consumption tax (ISC) on all alcoholic beverages.