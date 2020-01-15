Frontier adds Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, Santiago flights

Santo Domingo.- The low-cost airline Frontier Airlines added new flights to Miami, New Jersey and Puerto Rico from Santo Domingo.

The company hosted an event for tourism, government and local leaders to celebrate its most recent service expansion in the Dominican Republic. “With the incorporation of the new routes announced, Frontier Airlines now offers nine routes to three cities in the Dominican Republic: Santo Domingo, Punta Cana and Santiago.”

“We are very excited to visit Santo Domingo this week and meet with local stakeholders to share our growth plans and highlight Frontier Airlines’ commitment to the country,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of the carrier’s commercial department