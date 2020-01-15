Gov. urges consumers to eat chicken

Santo Domingo.- The National Consumer Protection Institute (Pro Consumer) on Tue. called on the population to consume chicken, after slumping sales from an outbreak of Newcastle disease.

Anina Del Castillo, head of the agency, said its consumption is recommended, since “chicken is a source rich in protein and amino acids, low in fat, easy to digest and very versatile to perform different dishes in the daily diet.”

In a press release, the official adds that chicken provides vitamins and minerals that help fight hypertension and uric acid. “Add to that it is an economic meat, accessible to a large part of the population.”