Gov. forks out RD$24M to help coffee growers, fishermen

Santo Domingo.- The Special Fund for Agricultural Development (FEDA) on Thurs. disbursed about RD$24 million to fishermen’s associations in the Monseñor Nouel province, women entrepreneurs from Villa Altagracia and farmers from Palenque municipality, San Cristóbal province, and coffee growers ftom San José de Ocoa.

“The first resources amounting to more than six million pesos were delivered to the fishermen’s associations La Nueva Esperanza and Nuevo Renacer Jayaco Rincón, in Monsignor Nouel. These fishermen were benefited by the Surprise Visit number 255 recently made by President Danilo Medina,” the FEDA said in a statement.

The funds will be allocated to the construction of 80 floating cages, 40 for each association, conditioning of the premises that house both fishermen’s associations, purchase of boats for fishing and the payment of agricultural insurance for their associates.