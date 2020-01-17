Strict rules for disease-stricken chicken farms to get aid

Santo Domingo.- Chicken farmers have yet to control Newcastle disease and should intensify the biosecurity standards on their farms, said Livestock Health (Digega) director Lissette Gómez.

She said poultry farmers must be careful and if they have any suspicion should place the birds in strict quarantine, destroy all infected and exposed birds, complete cleaning and disinfection of the premises, proper disposal of the bodies on site, and perform a sanitary vacuum followed by 21 days without birds before restocking.

Requirement

Agriculture minister Osmar Bénitez said they will support 60 small poultry farmers to repopulate their vaccinated chicken farms, but these will belong to the second and third vaccine.

He said the farmers must first adhere to the regulations established by Animal Health to receive the aid.