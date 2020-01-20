Gov. abandons US$14.7M project to replenish beaches

Santo Domingo.- The Tourism Ministry will no longer have this year among its investments the project to regenerate the beaches, a plan that has been in preparation for its execution for years, but now runs out of funds.

The General State Budget 2020 did not include the project, whose cost was RD$777 million (US$14.7 million) and for whose execution there is an authorized company for almost four years.

The Tourism and Finance ministries didn’t state why the regeneration of beaches was excluded from the allocation of budgetary resources this year.

Citing sources, Diario Libre reports that the National Hotels and Restaurants Association (Asonahores) said they had no information about the reasons why the government excluded the regeneration plan of the investment projects planned for this year.

The project had included the beaches of Boca Chica, Juan Dolio, Bayahibe, Arena Gorda-Cortecito, Macao and Cabeza de Toro in Punta Cana, as well as Cosón, Las Ballenas-Punta Popy, Punta Popy and Playa Bonita, in Samaná, and Cofresí beach, in Puerto Plata, and El Morro and Juan de Bolaños-Costa Verde, in Montecristi.