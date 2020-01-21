Exports rose 7%, to US $ 11.4 billion

Last year’s exports amounted to US $ 11.4 billion, which represents an increase of 4.7% compared to 2018 when exports reached US $ 10.9 billion.

The information contained in the “Monthly Export Report, December 2019”, of the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (CEI-RD), is based on information from the General Directorate of Customs.

The main exported products were gold, cigars, circuit breakers, medical instruments, jewelry, and ferronickel items.

Among the products that represented a more significant increase are ferronickel (US $ 133.6 million), gold (US $ 92.5 million), and ultraviolet ray devices (US $ 68.4 million).

The main export destinations in 2019 were the United States (US $ 5.1 billion), Haiti (US $ 826.6 million), Switzerland (US $ 784.1 million), Puerto Rico (US $ 501.3 million) and India (US $ 420.9 million), the United States (US $ 444 million) and China (US $ 198.5 million).

Ferronickel exports increased because one company increased exports and in the case of gold, two companies increased exports, says the CEI-RD.

Exports under the regime had an increase of 2.2% in industrial free zones and 9.6% in national exports.

Exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 4.9% last year compared to 2018. The export value amounted to US $ 2,328.5 million.

Exports of non-agricultural and non-agroindustrial products registered US $ 7.8 billion.

According to the CEI-RD, exports in December 2019 grew by 16.7% compared to the same month of 2018.