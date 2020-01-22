Medina, ministers mull fuel prices

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina led a National Palace meeting Wed. in which details of an evaluation and a diagnosis on the price of fuels were presented.

At the end of the meeting Industry and Commerce, minister Nelson Toca indicated that the progress in the evaluation will be presented to the head of State and corresponding authorities.

“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has been making, for a while now, a diagnosis regarding the price of fuels and marketing margins,” he said.