Confirmed: A-Rod gets a stake in top Dominican beer(update)

Santo Domingo.– Former New York Yankee, Texas Ranger and Seattle Mariner is the new president and co-owner of Presidente, the Dominican beer brand now owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Forbes reports.

According to the magazine, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but for Rodriguez, the son of Dominican immigrants, the beer brand has an emotional connection.

File.- Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodríguez acquired shares of the Dominican National Brewery, through his investment firm A-Rod Corp, and will serve as president of the company.

The alliance Anheuser-Busch InBev and the investment firm A-Rod Corp. would be formally announced during a press conference on Thursday.

A source close to Rodriguez said that A-Rod would have had more investment options in liquor brands, but has only been interested in Presidente beer as a way to honor his roots and that he plans to work tirelessly for growth.