There’s gold in them thar trash…

Santo Domingo.- NUVI, the largest private alliance for the efficient management of solid waste in the Dominican Republic, was launched at the Intercontinental Hotel Wed. in an activity that highlighted its objectives, the participating companies and institutions.

NUVI promotes integrated solid waste management systems in the Dominican Republic. It was presented by the Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD), ECORED, ADIPLAST, ASIBENAS, ADOCEM, with the support of the IDB-LAB, and more than 20 companies operating in the country.

AIRD president Celso Juan Marranzini, said it’s the launch of a new category of economic and social commitment. “Today we foster a new life for solid waste, convinced that everything is transformed and that much of what we call waste is rather a secondary raw material.”