Top diplomats’ meeting bolsters Dominican-Jamaican ties

Santo Domingo.– Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas and Jamaica counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, on Thurs. signed a memo on cooperation, investment and trade to strengthen bilateral relations and all economic matters.

Vargas said the document reflects the interest of both governments to “explore and develop activities that strengthen the areas of economic cooperation, through a joint working group that will seek to promote the exchange of information and strategic cooperation in these areas, as well as niches of complementary markets between the two countries.”

In a statement the official said the signing of air service agreements and visa suppression for passports, both in the final negotiation process, were pending.

Vargas stressed his Government’s interest in opening a Jamaican embassy in the Dominican Republic.

Currently the balance of trade tilts toward the Dominicans. According the Directorate of Customs, in 2018, Dominican exports to Jamaica reached US$70.9 million, while imports totaled US$1.2 million.