AMCHAMDR to publish its 5th Investor’s Guide

Santo Domingo.- The Legal Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR) will publish the fifth edition of the Investor’s Guide, a document that compiles the most relevant aspects of the legal framework for investments and commercial activity in the country.

“The AMCHAMDR Investor’s Guide consists of nine chapters, of which there are 52 titles, and each one was prepared and reviewed by professionals belonging to law firms that make up the Legal Committee,” the entity said in a statement.

The Chamber added that the project addresses issues which people or companies that seek to invest in the country need to know, and accompanies the potential investor at all stages of the investment process.