Gov. agencies deny intent to tax first license plate

Santo Domingo.- Customs (DGA) and Internal Taxes (DGII) on Thurs. denied having the intention to collect the funds from the vehicles’ first license plate before exiting the ports.

“On our part, we have no instruction to change the collection format of the first plate,” said DGII spokesman Marcos Cadet.

Customs meanwhile a that the tax administration denies intention to charge 17% to the first plate prior to port clearance.

In a statement Customs said it appealed an injunction ruled by the Superior Administrative Court for some vehicle importers against “the alleged intention” of the collect the 17% tax on registration or first license plate, before Customs clearance, “which we don’t object.”