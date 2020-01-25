Local showers will be recorded

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicts there will be local showers over the northeast, southeast, and Central Cordillera regions today, especially in the late afternoon and evening due to the effects of a trough at low levels of the troposphere under the influence of the east/northeast wind.

It is expected that the temperatures will be pleasant and cool at night, in the early morning and in the early hours of the morning.

In the province of Santo Domingo, it will be partly cloudy and weak rains will occur at night.

In the National District, there will be weak rains, mostly at night.

Tomorrow forecasts call for the occurrence of local downpours and isolated thunderstorms over the northern, northeastern, southeastern and Central Cordillera regions.