Dominican economy grew 5.1% in 2019, paced by construction

Santo Domingo.- In 2019 the Dominican economy grew 5.1%, supported by 85.5% in the private sector, according to Central banker Héctor Valdez Albizu.

“Despite the damage to tourism and the drought, among other problems that slowed investment and created uncertainty, the economy grew 5.1% and that, we Dominicans must display it with pride in international markets,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in the Central Bank, Valdez said that of the Latin American countries that grew the most economically, Panama (3.5%) follows the Dominican Republic.

He added that the construction sector was one of the fastest growing with 10.2%.