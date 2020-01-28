Nov.-Dec. manufacturing activity posts favorable performance

Santo Domingo.-The manufacturing activity posted a favorable performance between November and December, according to the Monthly Manufacturing Activity Index (IMAM) published by the Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD).

According to the AIRD, the performance was due mainly to the Sales Volume and Production variables, which was also accompanied by increases in the Suppliers and Employment Delivery Term Variables, which also showed increases.

In contrast, according to the AIRD, the variable Raw Material Inventory decreased in that period.

In a press release the AIRD said that when IMAM remains above the 50-point threshold, it reflects “that the economic conditions and perspectives of the manufacturing sector are considered favorable.”