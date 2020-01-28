US$2.5B bond offer means cheaper dollar: Central Banker

Santo Domingo.- Last week’s US$2.5 billion bond offer announced by the Finance Ministry would push the dollar exchange rate down, said Central banker Héctor Valdez Albizu affirmed Mon..

It means that the demand for dollars is going to fall because that money was not foreseen in commercial export activities, for which Valdez says it’s expected to significantly influence the exchange rate.

The official affirmed that every year, during January and the first days of February there is a “slight movement of the exchange rate because international companies tend to repatriate their dividends and national commercial companies request dollars to pay the credits they took during the end of the year to meet the demand in December in the retail sector.