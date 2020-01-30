Punta Catalina to start supplying stable power in March

Santo Domingo.- The Punta Catalina power plant, being built by the Dominican Government in southern Peravia province, will begin to generate stable power starting March, general manager Jaime Aristy announced Wednesday.

Despite the benefits that Aristy said the plant will produce for the country, he said the government will assess whether to sell a portion of Punta Catalina’s shares to investors.

“The complete benefits of Punta Catalina are estimated at around 440 million dollars a year: 240 million dollars for the generating company and on the other hand for electricity distributors. And, consequently, it is an extremely attractive company for investors.”