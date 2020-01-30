The IMF lists factors behind robust economic growth

Santo Domingo.- Like Panama and Uruguay, the Dominican economy grows above the regional average and in the specific case of this country the director of the Department of the Western Hemisphere, Alejandro Werner, stressed that it has been due to the adequate macroeconomic management of the economy, which has led the Dominican Republic to achieve significant growth in the region, with average rates of 5%.

Quoted by Listín Diario, the IMF executive recommended that the country strengthen the macroeconomic and social pillars and embark on a more reditributive fiscal policy, especially taking into account health services and a more robust educational system, which generates higher quality.

He stressed that he Dominican economy is the fastest growing in the Latin American and Caribbean region, in an environment of high volatility and geopolitical uncertainty in most countries and trade disputes of great powers.

“In the case of the Dominican Republic, the combination of a macroeconomic management that has been added, both in monetary policy and fiscal policy, together with important sector development policies, mainly in the services sector, in tourism, infrastructure, etc., have led to a very interesting growth process in that country, where we have become accustomed to seeing rates above 5%.”