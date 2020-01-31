1.6 million Dominicans live abroad: study

Santo Domingo.- 1.6 million Dominicans live outside the Dominican Republic as of the second quarter of 2019, much of them in developed countries, such as the United States and Spain, according to a study by the Center for Immigration Observation and Social Development in the Caribbean (OBMIC).

The United States, Canada and Mexico, house a population of 1.2 million Dominicans or 76%; 261 283 in Europe, or 16%; the Caribbean nations 112,213 the equivalent 7.2%; and in Oceania 231 Dominicans and in Asia and Africa nine and one Dominicans, respectively.

The Dominican community in the United States reached 2.1 million in 2017 of which 1.1 million are non-native (immigrants 53% and 961,889, or 46.2% are descendants of Dominicans.