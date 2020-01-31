Fuel prices fall sharply

Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry posted the fuel prices for the week from February 1 to 8 (in gallons):

Premium gasoline RD$229.40 per gallon, drops RD$3.60.

Regular RD$213.90, RD$3.70 less

Regular diesel RD$176.00, RD$4.60 less

Optimum RD$185.90, drops RD$5.50

Avtur RD$137.60, falls RD$5.90

Kerosene RD$163.80, lower by RD$6.20

Fuel oil RD$104.06, drops RD$6.60

1% fuel oil RD$139.11, falls RD$0.90.

Propane gas (LPG) RD$96.30, RD$0.20 less

Natural gas remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.