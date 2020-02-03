Dominican cocoa off to Brussels, Amsterdam fairs

Santo Domingo.- A delegation composed of nine Dominican companies will visit Belgium and the Netherlands to participate in the Chocolate and Cocoa Fair, the main international events dedicated to cocoa and chocolate in those countries, Feb.14 to 23 in Brussels and Amsterdam, respectively.

Dominican ambassadors to Belgium and the Netherlands, Aníbal de Castro and Guillermo Piña Contreras, stressed that this delegation will represent the largest Dominican participation in European chocolate fairs.

In a statement the diplomats highlighted the coordinated work of the Ministries of Tourism and Foreign Affairs through the embassies in Brussels, The Hague and the Office of Tourism Promotion of the Dominican Republic for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, to consolidate the country’s position in two of the most important European markets for cocoa exports.