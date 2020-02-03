Dominican Republic tourist arrivals grow 5%, led by US

Santo Domingo – In the last eight years the Dominican Republic posted an average annual growth of 5% in tourist arrivals, adding 45.2 million visitors between 2012 and 2019, the Tourism Ministry affirmed Sunday.

During that period, 38.7 million non-resident foreigners visited the Caribbean country, or 85.6% of the total, while non-resident Dominicans accounted for 6.4 million, 14.4% of the total.

The United States tops the list of tourist issuing countries by air with 15.9 million, followed by Canada that holds second place as an issuer, with 6.2 million.