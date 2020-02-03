Eel fishing fetches notable income

Santo Domingo.- Canada, Hong Kong and South Korea are the three main importers of the eels being fished in the river mouths of the Dominican Republic, especially the Northwest and Northeast.

In recent years eels, a fish very common in Asian cuisine for its characteristic flavor, are increasing its sale in international markets and buyers arriving at local airports of El Catey, Cibao and Luperon.

A small number of fishermen have seen strong profits in eel fishing.

“Just Canada went from 12 kilos sold to 375 kilos between 2017 and 2018, whose export value also grew from US$12,000 to US$24,999.98,” Listin reports quoting sources.