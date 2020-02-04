Biggest Dominican bank gets US$9.04B bigger

Santo Domingo .- Banco Popular closed 2019 with total assets RD$478.2 billion (US$9.04 billion), or a 12.8% jump compared to 2018.

Banco Popular executive president Christopher Paniagua, said Mon. that the results allowed maintaining asset quality and ending with a past due portfolio index at 1.10% of the gross portfolio, with provisions coverage of 192%, while the solvency index was 13.82%.

Paniagua notrf that the net loan portfolio rose RD$35.1 billion in 2019 compared to the previous year, a growth of 12.5%, of which 66% of that increase in credit facilities was used to finance productive activities of the economy.

“We did all this with a clear commitment to sustainability, supported by a corporate culture that bases the bank’s actions on our values and on the best international practices.”