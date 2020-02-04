Brexit ‘won’t’ affect UK-Dominican trade

Santo Domingo.- The United Kingdom’s split from the European Union will not affect trade with the Dominican Republic.

Both nations will maintain the same facilities for tariff-free exports and imports and the same business conditions it has had so far with the agreement of the European Union.

According to the British Embassy, that nation is in a transition process from February 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

During that period it will operate under the rules of the European Union while negotiating the agreement that will govern the relationship between the United Kingdom and the UE.