Caucedo port expands Europe-Dominican links

Santo Domingo.- Europe will expand its link with the country due to a new service offered by DP World Caucedo, which will cover the Costa Rica route to the Dominican Republic and from here to the north of the European continent.

The new route is Caucedo port’s first from Costa Rica and as a result the facility manages to be the only one in the country to offer services to Europe, “events that favor the Dominican Republic with significant trade opportunities.”

In a press release the company’s commercial department director, Ramón Badía, said DP World Caucedo will continue to offer new services to benefit its customers, by inaugurating the Caribbean Express Service (CES).

“The Hapag Lloyd shipping line will be received weekly. For this event, the company recognized Captain Tudorel Conciu of the M / V Balao ship, during his visit to the island, for the launch of the CES.”