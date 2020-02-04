Dollar crunch again; banks limit at US$2,000

Santo Domingo.- The sale of US dollars to the public by the banks and S&Ls is being limited or conditioned, although the exchange rate remains stable.

Financial institutions in the National District only sell between US$1,000 and US$2,000 per customer.

Some of the banks and one of the associations only sell dollars to people who are their customers. However, acquiring US$2,000 at one of those branches was impossible because they had run out.

It’s the second dollar crunch since November.