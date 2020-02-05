1st lionfish spearing competition looks to halt invasive species

Santo Domingo.- The Ecodiversrd Diving Group and the MarAzul Foundation, to raise awareness, control and promote the consumption of lionfish, held the first lionfish underwater fishing competition at La Caleta National Aquatic Park, Boca Chica, on January 21.

In a statement to Diario Libre, the organizers said 52 fish were caught in two 50-minute dives at the sites “The Cave of the Snappers,” “Buque El Limón”, ” Los 7 Cocos,” and “La Bomba.”

The winning team, Edward Canó Alfáu, Mailene Pou and Nadin Aude, speared 30 lionfish on the day.

Lionfish, an invasive species, is blamed for disrupting the coral ecosystem.