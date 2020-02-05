Dominican Republic flexes agro muscle at Berlin fair

Santo Domingo.- As of Tuesday the Dominican Republic showcases in Germany its fruit and vegetable potential by participating in the 27th annual Fruit Logistics fair in Berlin, showing a high quality offer of fresh agro products to thousands of potential international buyers.

The participation of Dominican companies is the result of the process of accompaniment of the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (CEIRD), that has set up a 130-square-meter country stand where 15 local companies and 10 other companies exhibit their products.

Market-savvy executives attend the event to promote their offers and do business.

According to a statement from CEIRD, all companies now assume the challenge of increasing agro exports to Europe by conquering new markets and positioning the country in this international scenario as a world-class producer.