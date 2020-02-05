Refinery shutdown won’t affect fuel supply: CEO

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Petroleum Refinery PDV on Tue. said that its refining operations are halted on shutdown due to plant maintenance.

It said the measure was started last Saturday and will last 18 days. The shutdown is only for the refining process.

“During maintenance work, the supply of fuel to its customers will continue on a regular and uninterrupted basis,” said PDV CEO Felix Jiménez.

He added that the shutdown aims to prolong the life of the refinery and “guarantee the integrity of the facilities in order to facilitate the continuous operation of fueling the country.”