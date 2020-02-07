Dominican Gov. took US$5.4B in loans in 2019

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic took US$5.4 billion in loans during 2019, or 40.4% of the public debt, in relation to the country’s GDP.

Finance minister, Donald Guerrero said that by adding the US$10.0 billion of the Central Bank debt to that of the non-financial public system, the country owes 52% of GDP.

He said the Dominican foreign debt is US$23.4 billion: US$10.1 billion internal and US$2.5 billion intragovernmental, adding credit commitments for US$35.9 billion.

Guerrero stressed that the funds the country borrowed last year “were obtained at the best market conditions.”