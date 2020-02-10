Haiti ban cuts Dominican exports by US$222.6M

Santo Domingo.- The unilateral ban on the entry of certain local products, as well as the deterioration of the economy of Haiti have caused Dominican exports to that country to decline US$222.6 million in the last five years.

The sales of national products and free zones were in full swing to the country’s second-biggest trading partner in 2014, when they reached US$1.04 billion.

But the joy began to fade in October of the following year (2015) when Haiti announced a ban on entry by land of 23 agricultural and construction products.

The effect was immediate. That same year the sale of goods to Haiti fell US$49 million and then again by US$218 million in 2016, maintaining concern thus far.