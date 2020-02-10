Industries look to recycle construction waste

Santo Domingo.- A Dominican delegation recently visited the company Granulated Recycled of Colombia (GRECO) in Colombia, which processes 45% of construction and demolition waste generated in Bogotá, some 20,000 tons per month.

The group of 16 people was headed by Dominican Industries Association (AIRD) executive vice president Circe Almánzar, who said that solid waste management in the area of construction and demolition is one of AIRD’s priority projects.

“We want (…) to take firm steps to take advantage of construction and demolition waste,” Almánzar said.