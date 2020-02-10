International electricity sector executives eye new investments

Santo Domingo.- Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, on Fri. met with a delegation of international electricity sector executives, who expressed confidence which foreign markets have in Dominican Republic projects, as evidenced in macroeconomic stability, growth and the favorable business climate.

That confidence has prompted Inkia Energy corporation to make new investments in the country, as announced by its Global CEO, Willem Van Twembeke.

He said his company wants to invest in infrastructure, which could include sectors related to the improvement in the water system, among others.

The executive said their preferred strategy for introducing those types of investments would be public-private partnerships.

Van Twembeke stressed that in addition to Dominican Republic’s good economic development compared to other countries, its achievements in reducing economic inequality are “especially remarkable,” the Central Bank said in a statement.