Rising cement, rebar prices concern home builders

Santo Domingo.- The main actors in Dominican Republic’s construction sector on Fri. expressed concern over rising prices on cement and rebar, the key materials which directly impact housing prices.

In a statement the Dominican Home Builders and Developers Association (Acoprovi), The Real Estate Agents and Companies Association (AEI), the Dominican Construction Chamber (Cadocon) and the Dominican Republic Architects Society (SARD) warned that increases in cement and steel prices curtail the home-purchasing power.

They said that, in terms of cement, according to the Housing Construction Cost Index (ICDV), which is compiled monthly by the National Statistics Office (ONE) in conjunction with Acoprovi, for 2018 and 2019 the accumulated increase of said product has been 20.74%, and that climb has been 14% on steel.