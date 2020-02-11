Fitch Ratings upbeat on Dominican economy

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- Supportive macro performance and containment of CA pressures in 2019 balance downside fiscal risks for credit entering the 2020 election season, Fitch Ratings affirmed Tue.

Dominican Republic’s higher-than-forecast GDP growth, inflation within the Central Bank target despite higher peso depreciation in 2H19 – and containment of current account (CA) pressures during 2019 support its sovereign rating and balance downside fiscal risks within the credit profile as the country enters the 2020 election season, in Fitch Ratings’ view.

Source: https://dpc.fitchratings.com