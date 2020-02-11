Punta Catalina power plant meets an average 23% of demand

Santo Domingo.- The Punta Catalina power plant supplies an average 23 percent of the daily energy demand of 2,284 megawatts / hour, which has displaced eight generation plants that are less profitable for the State, which are reserved for the sector.

The accumulated generation of Punta Catalina is 1.7 million megawatt-hour at a marginal cost of 12.1 mwh, according to statistics from the Coordinating Body of the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI).

Energy expert José Luis Moreno San Juan said the plants that remain outside the system or in cold reserve are eight generation plants with a potential of 636.6 megawatt hours.