Electric vehicle imports soar 87% in 3 years

Santo Domingo.- Electric vehicle imports have climbed sharply in the last three years but it’s difficult to obtain the precise data in the Dominican Republic.

Customs records indicate that just between 2018 and 2019 the import of electric vehicles soared 871%. While in 2018 only 14 autos were imported, 136 were brought last year.

In two years 150 electric vehicles arrived in the country with an on-port value of US$2.5 million, according to Customs records.

“Electric car imports have grown exponentially since 2017,” says Dominican Electric Mobility Association president, Charles Sánchez. “Around 371 electric vehicles are already circulating here.”