Haiti wants stronger customs ties with Dominican Republic

Port-au-Prince.- The Government of Haiti intends to strengthen customs collaboration with the Dominican Republic to fight smuggling and increase tax collection, Economy and Finance Minister Joseph Jouthe announced Wed.

Speaking to newspaper Le Nouvelliste, the official said that both countries have “reactivated” an agreement signed in 2017 to increase collaboration between Haitian and Dominican customs.

“We continue the pressure to control the border, whether land, air or sea. We are going to put order in order to collect the fees that we have never collected to, at least, provide services to the population,” Jouthe said.