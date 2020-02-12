Sale of Chinese products continue normal despite alarm

Santo Domingo.– The sale of products from China has not declined in the Dominican Republic, despite the alarming coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 1,000 people, Chinese business leaders affirmed Tuesday.

Casa China owner Felix Arecena said sales in Chinese shops are normal. “On the contrary, Chinese restaurants and food sale businesses continue to operate.”

Aracena spoke in a press conference at Bella Cristal Restaurant accompanied by Wu Bin Feng of the Jade Pro Community Foundation in China; Gioguey Sang, of the Dominican Chamber of Commerce and Culture China; Víctor J. Pimentel, of the Dominican Federation of Kungfu, and Miguel Ángel Reyes, of the Dominican Federation of Gastronomy.