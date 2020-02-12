State electricity distributors lost US$58.5M last year

Santo Domingo .– The three State companies that distribute and charge for electricity continue posting major losses.

The electricity distribution company of the South (EDESur), the North (EDENorte) and the East (EDEEste) accumulated debt last year of RD$3.1 billion (US$58.5 million), according to the State Electric Utility (CDEEE).

Last year EDEeste billed RD$87.7 million but collected RD$84.6 million, a deficit of RD$3.1 million.

EDESur lost RD$1.9 billion, billing RD$35.5 million, collecting RD$33.7 million, or 5.09%.

EDENorte billed RD$27.3 million but collected RD$26.6 million, with which it recorded loss of RD$709.7 million, or 2.59%.