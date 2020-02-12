Telecom is ready to launch 5G in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Claro telecom on Wed. announced advances in this sector that in 2020 include a 5G deployment plan in the region where Dominican Republic has been making the necessary adjustments to its network to be able to launch the new technology in the market.

It stressed that it is only necessary to conclude the call for tenders of the spectrum to acquire the frequency that will allow commercial solutions for the market based on the referred technology

“Currently, the company is in capacity and has the necessary infrastructure ready to handle everything that technological evolution brings. Our Network is fully ready for 5G, once the frequency bidding process is carried out, we will be able to offer true solutions that our customers can enjoy,” said Claro president Rogelio Viesca.