Agribusinesses want shield against imports

Santo Domingo.- Canned Agro Food Producers Association (Afconagro) president Félix García, on Wed. called on the agricultural authorities to protect industrial tomato producers against an eminent increase in imports before entry of more deductions resulting from the RD-CAFTA free trade agreement between the Dominican Republic, Central America and the United States.

“Afconagro, an institution integrated by the agribusinesses Transagrícola (Linda), Peravia Industrial (La Famosa) and Victorina Agroindustrial, request guarantees from our government authorities the adequate supply of the demand of the Dominican people and our neighbors in tomato paste and other derivatives of category with fair quality and prices, but we require your firm support for our agribusiness and commercial operations,” he said.

“That is why, in Afconagro we call attention to our government authorities, so that as do other countries with which we have agreements, study and explore alternatives that guarantee the continuity of the agricultural sector, a development pillar in our country, especially monitoring imports of finished products,” Garcia said.