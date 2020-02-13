Industries face-to-face with presidential candidates

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) will host a luncheon with the presidential candidates entitled: “Industrial Policies: Candidate Proposals.”

The presidential candidates who have more than 15% in voter preference, validated by three nationally recognized surveys, will participate simultaneously.

The event is an opportunity to learn about various aspects of the productive policies proposed by the main presidential candidates.

“For entrepreneurs it is a reference that contributes to form or strengthen their opinions on the most relevant topics for the sector,” local media report.

“It’s the most important scenario for industrial sector members to learn about the plans and programs for an upcoming government on national industrial development and other economic topics of extraordinary importance for the sustainable development of the country in the next four years,” the AIRD said.