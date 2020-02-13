Only strict planning maximizes renewable energies’ benefits

Santo Domingo.- To maximize the benefits of renewable energies is only possible based on a strict planning of the electrical system and an adaptation of the regulations to the changes offered by technologies in the sector, experts from public and private entities held a conversation sponsored by the company Wartsila and the Dominican Electrical Industry Association (ADIE).

Discussed in the activity “Planning of the electrical system in a renewable future” by different speakers who expressed the need not only to adapt the regulations, but to optimize the procedures, plan the transmission to couple them to the investments in generation and improve forecasts, an aspect that has already been advanced from the Coordinating Body of the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI).

In a statement, the ADIE said the conversation featured several individual exhibitions and two panels during which emphasis was placed on the need to “change the mindset of the planner and the regulator in the face of the advancement of technologies,” work to establish flexible power, set regulations of frequency regulation and strengthen the resilience of the system.