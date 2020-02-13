US$2.2B power plant comes online Feb. 20

Santo Domingo.- The Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC) will be delivered to the Government on Thurs. Feb. 20, according to official information.

The Presidency’s Press Office works to register the journalists who will cover the event, to be headed by President Danilo Medina.

Since last year, Plant 1 of the coal-fired generator, built by the Odebrecht-Tecnimont-Estrella consortium, is in operation.

Punta Catalina was built with a contractual investment of US$1.9 billion, and a contingency fund of US$336 million.